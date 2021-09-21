Roberto Saldaña, 56, of Berclair, Texas, passed away on September 19, 2021.
Mr. Saldana was born on July 6, 1965, in Beeville to Victor A. Saldana and Olivia P. Saldana.
He is preceded in death by his parents; son, Rocki Lee Saldana; siblings, Gilbert Saldana and Dolores Rivas.
Robert is survived by his wife, Sonia Saldana; companion, Delia Rios; daughters, Petra A. Saldana, Destiny Saldana; sons, Robert Joshua Saldana, Isaiah Rene Saldana; stepsons, Paul Solis, Trey Ramirez; stepdaughters, Joanna Ramirez, Christina Rios, Norma Rios, Dora Rios, Heidi Rios; brothers, Noe (Norma) Saldana, Rene (Sylvia) Saldana, Victor Saldana; sisters, Natalie (Baltazar) Garay, Elva Rodriguez, Rosa Moreno, Selsa (Robert) Cisneros; 8 grandchildren, 31 step-grandchildren; and 1 granddaughter on the way.
Visitation will be held at 5:00pm until 8:00pm on Friday, September 24, 2021, at Treviño Funeral Home with the recitation of the holy rosary following at 7:00pm. A chapel service will be held on Saturday at 10:00am. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Gabriel Cisneros, Albert Cisneros, Robert Cisneros Sr., Robert Cisneros Jr., Anabel Rodriguez, Lucas Proschko, John Robert Perez, Isaiah Saldana.
Honorary pallbearers will be Edubige Perez Sr., Christian Thomas, Isabel Martinez, Trey Ramirez.
Treviño Funeral Home