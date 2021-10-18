Rodolfo Rene Rodriguez, age 81, of Beeville, Texas, passed away on October 14, 2021.
Rene was known for his time as a radio broadcaster at KIBL Beeville, pioneering Tejano Music Radio. He then worked at TDCJ for 15 years where he later retired. Rene was a devoted father and grandfather who loved golfing, watching the Dallas Cowboys, and barbecuing for weekends and holidays.
Rene is survived by Juanita Cantu Rodriguez (wife), Mary Imelda (Robert) Garza (daughter), Velma Rodriguez (daughter), Mickey Olga Rodriguez (daughter), Eloy Rodriguez (brother), Joe Richard (Elizabeth) Rodriguez (brother), Mary Rodriguez-Guerrero (sister), Mickey Delia Rodriguez (Roberto) Faz, 9 grandchildren and countless other family and friends.
Rodolfo Rene Rodriguez is preceded in death by Billy Joe Rodriguez (son), Antonio and Delia Rodriguez (parents), Antonio Roberto “Bobby” Aguilar (brother), Juan “Johnny” Rodriguez (brother) and David Rodriguez (nephew).
A rosary will be held in his memory on October 18, 2021, at 7:30 pm at Treviño Funeral Home, with visitation beginning at 5 pm. The funeral Mass will be celebrated on October 19, 2021, at 12 pm at Our Lady of Victory Church with Father Isaias Estepa officiating. Burial will follow at Beeville Memorial Park Cemetery at 1 pm.
Pallbearers will be Joshua Garza, Alfredo Rendon Jr., Jasen Rene Guerrero, Tony Rodriguez, JR Rodriguez, Joey Rodriguez and Douglas Aguilar.
Honorary pallbearers will be Melanie Garza, Hillary Garza Alejos, Alazaeya Garza, Mickayla Garza, Lexy Garza, Ailaniey Garza, Wallace Guerrero, Eric Guerrero, Ramon Rodriguez, Robert Anthony Aguilar and Johnny Rodriguez Jr.
