On Thursday, April 8, 2021, Rogelio Perez, loving husband and father of nine children, passed away at the age of 87.
Rogelio was born on May 19, 1933, in Mission, Texas, to Nemencio and Juanita Perez. He built and owned a trucking company in Beeville, Texas in 1974, known as Texas Trucking. On March 10, 1952, he married Patty Perez Esparza. They raised two sons, Roy Jr. and Robert, and seven daughters, Rachel, Romie, Rebecca, Ruby, Ruth, Norma and Elizabeth.
Rogelio had a passion for trucks, music and gardening. He loved playing his accordion when at home with his family. He enjoyed being around his family as well as his friends. He was known for his great sense of humor, quick wit and his compassionate spirit.
Rogelio was preceded in death by his father, Nemencio Perez; and his mother, Juanita Perez.
He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Patty Perez; his nine children, Rachel Perez, M.S.W. (Mark), Romie Salinas (Albert), Rebecca Salazar, Ruby Perez (Julio), Ruth McDaniel, Norma Linda Garza, Roy Jr. Perez, Robert Perez and Elizabeth Perez Aliseda, O.D. (Jose); 18 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 17, at Galloway & Sons Funeral Home with Father Richard Gonzales officiating. Burial will follow at Beeville Memorial Park.
Galloway & Sons Funeral Home