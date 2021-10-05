BEEVILLE – Roland Michael Cantu, 32, passed away on Sept. 28, 2021. He was born on Dec. 29, 1988, in Beeville, Texas, to Roland Cantu and Wendy Santana. He married Cindy Daniels on Jan. 14, 2011, in El Paso, Texas. He worked as a chemical operator at the Exxon plastics plant in Portland, Texas.
He is survived by his wife, Cindy Cantu of Beeville; two sons, Gavin Amir Cantu, and Julius Michael Cantu; daughter, Ariana Jade Cantu; father, Roland (Stella Hernandez) Cantu of Tuleta; mother, Wendy Santana of Beeville; stepfather, Christopher Hobbs of Freeport, Texas; two sisters, Ashley (William) Santry of Normanna and Abigail (Oscar Banda) Cantu of Beeville; three brothers, Jarred Contreras of Corpus Christi, Christopher Kaleb Hobbs of Houston and Monico Cantu of Tuleta.
Visitation will be held from 3-8 pm on Thursday, Oct. 7, at Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel. A rosary will be recited at 7 pm. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 am on Friday, Oct. 8, at St. James Catholic Church with Father Jacob Valayath as celebrant. Full military honors will be rendered following the funeral Mass at St. James Church.
Serving as pallbearers are Willie Santry, Oscar Banda, Monico Cantu, Julio Del Toro, JoJo Garza, Chris Casas, Jessica De Hoyas, Albert Rae, Rene Santana, Justin Garza, and Eric Moore.
