Rolando A. Escamilla of Pawnee, Texas, born July 12, 1960, in Karnes City, Texas, to Reducindo Escamilla Sr. and Esmerenciana Alvarado Escamilla passed away on Friday, September 11, 2020, at the age of 60.
Mr. Escamilla was employed as a Refinery Shift Superintendent for Valero Refinery, Three Rivers, Texas, and had over 37 years of service.
He is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his loving wife of 29 years: Sandra S. Escamilla of Pawnee, TX; his beautiful daughters: Anadelle (Matthew) Bell of Corpus Christi, TX and Klaryssa Escamilla of New Braunfels, TX; and his handsome son: Kalli Escamilla of New Braunfels, TX; his two favorite grandchildren: Christian and Carter Bell; his sisters: Nora (Randle) Franke of Pawnee, TX, Nelda (Raymond) Luna of George West, TX and Mirella (Melvin) Davis of Pawnee, TX; brothers: Ray (Estella) Escamilla, Pawnee, TX and Rudy Escamilla Three Rivers, TX; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Visitation was held on Monday, September 14, 2020, from 12:00p.m. to 9:00p.m. at Eckols Chapel. A rosary was recited Monday, September 14th, at 7:00p.m. at Eckols Chapel with Rev. Ryszard Zielinski reciting. Guitarist and vocalist: Fernando Cisneros and vocalist: Elizabeth Garcia. Knights of Columbus presented lapel pin to deceased and rosaries were presented to family prior to rosary.
Funeral services were held on Tuesday, September 15th, 2020, at 10:00a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Pawnee, Texas, with Rev. Ryszard Zielinski officiating. Music by: Elizabeth Garcia and Fernando Cisneros. Interment in the Our Lady of Guadalupe Cemetery, Pawnee, TX . Reception at the O.L.O. G., Pawnee, TX followed.
Pallbearers: Corky Franke, Lucas Escamilla, Travis Escamilla, Fidel Luna, Moses Escamilla, Luke Escamilla, Dustin Davis, Eddie Salinas, Kyle Savage, Roelio Gutierrez, Gerard Goudeau, D.J. Gonzales and Christian Salinas.
Memorials may be made to: Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, P.O. Box 572, Pawnee, TX 78145.
