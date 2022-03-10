Rolando (Roland) Cantu, 52, passed away on March 2, 2022. He was born on October 9, 1969, in Beeville, Texas to Monico and Maria Guadalupe (Perez) Cantu. He was employed as a funeral assistant at Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel.
He is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Baldomero and Beatriz Perez; paternal grandparents, Juan and Santos Cantu; his son, Roland Michael Cantu; niece, Clarissa Cantu and sister-in-law, Julia Garza.
He is survived by his spouse, Stella Hernandez of Tuleta; parents, Monico and Lupita Cantu of Beeville; his siblings, Richard (Cindy) Cantu and Robert (Valerie) Cantu both of Beeville and Mike (Lisa) Ruiz of Three Rivers; his children, Ashley (William) Santry, Abigail (Oscar Banda) Cantu, Monico Cantu and his daughter-in-law, Cindy (Daniels) Cantu. He is also survived by nine grandchildren, Addison Sidonio, Connor Santry, William Santry, Gavin Cantu, Ariana Cantu, Hannah Deleon, Jeremiah Salas, Rylynn Banda and Julius Cantu.
Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. on Monday, March 14, at Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel. A rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. Visitation will resume at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, March 15, at St. James Catholic Church. The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. with Fr. Jacob Valayath as celebrant.Interment will follow at Our Lady of Victory #2.
Serving as pallbearers are Willie Santry, Oscar Banda, Chris Cantu, Ethan De Los Santos, Lee Gutierrez, Gabriel Perez, Robert Flores, Benny Canales, Ruben De La Garza, Ramiro Garcia, Ariana Garcia and Eloy Salazar.
Arrangements entrusted to Oak Park Memorial Chapel