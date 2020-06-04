Romeo Nicolas Romero passed away on May 26, 2020 at the age of 20. Romeo loved hanging out with his family and friends. He had a huge heart that often led to bringing stray animals home so that the strays could be taken care of. Romeo loved his brothers and sisters and adored his parents. He also enjoyed playing video games and wrestling with his siblings. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Left behind to cherish Romeo’s memory are his parents, Candice (Jay) Cano and Jerry (Katherine) Romero; siblings, Anthony Jay Cano, Jordan Jedidiah Cano, Heaven Makayla Cano, Sky Lynn Cano, Jesus Romero, Tiahgo Khoi Romero, and Zyran Carlos Romero; grandparents, RoseMary (Arnold) Flores, Norma Granado, Ysidro (Alice) Romero, Rudy (Ester) Hernandez, and Raul (Tina) Salas; great-grandparents, Nick (Lally) Cardenas, Esther Posada and Hortenzia “Olga” Flores; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10:30 AM on Friday, June 5, 2020, at Most Precious Blood Catholic Church. A funeral cortege will depart the church at 11:30 AM to Rose Hill Memorial Park for a Rite of Committal and Interment.
Written condolences for the family of Romeo Nicolas Romero may be left at www.trevinofuneralhome.net.
