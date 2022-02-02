Ronald David Mabe passed from this earth on January 31, 2022.
Born November 1, 1946 in Carthage, Texas, he was preceded in death by his parents, David and Edith Mabe.
He is survived by his adored wife of 54 years, Barbara Jane (Garey), as well as his children, Jennifer Mabe and Jason and Loretta (Staples) Mabe, and beloved grandchildren, Sydney and Gentry Fox, and Kaycee, Maclaye and Taylor Mabe and fiancé Dayton Jaskinia.
An avid hunter and fisherman, Ronny was introduced to the sports as a young boy by his Grandad. He continued his love throughout his life, sharing it with his son and grandkids. He was always the “go to” for game processing, even helping Gentry and Kaycee process their game over the recent Christmas break.
He also loved his Quarter horses and raised his kids on the same, enjoying watching his daughter run barrels and sharing a love of steer roping with his son. He was later overjoyed to watch his granddaughter, Sydney, follow in the same footsteps as a competitive rider in her childhood.
A survivor of Polio, Ronny overcame a lot in his lifetime, but his favorite memory was the day he married Barbara. They met at Garner State Park the summer after he graduated high school and he knew immediately that she was the one for him. Together, they shared life’s adventures and in their retirement enjoyed traveling. Some of his favorite trips were to Alaska, the Pacific Northwest and Puerto Rico.
Ronny maintained that he was blessed with good hands and a good mind and put these to use over his lifetime as a plumber, welder, carpenter, electrician, boilermaker and most prominently as a compressor engine mechanic. Early in his career, he worked for Waukesha, then Houston Natural Gas and later retired from Enron.
Ronny was a huge supporter of his kids’, and later, grandkids’ sports activities. He never missed a game and was a permanent sideline fixture watching Kaycee and Maclaye’s basketball games and Taylor’s softball games. He even traveled to Colorado to watch Gentry compete in the Olympic trials as a competitive shotgun shooter, where he came face-to-face with a black bear. He was incredibly proud of his family and their successes.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, February 3, at Galloway & Sons Funeral Home in Beeville.
A graveside service was conducted at 3 p.m. Friday, February 4, at San Domingo Cemetery in Normanna where he was laid to rest.
Pallbearers are Melvin Davis, Bill Fox, Brian Sellers, Larry Sellers, Jason Polasek and Josh Thompson.
The family requests in lieu of flowers, consider a memorial donation to the Tuleta Community Improvement Program (TCIP), PO Box 181 Tuleta, Texas 78162.
Arrangements entrusted to Galloway & Sons Funeral Home