On July 17, 2021, Ronald Earl Pringle passed away at age 80, one day prior to his 81st birthday at his home in Houston. Ronnie was a 1958 graduate of A.C. Jones High School, attended Texas Tech, and in 1963 joined the U.S. Army. He served in Vietnam and left the army with a meritorious commendation medal as a Specialist 5 in 1969. He started a career in the oil and gas industry as an employee of CAMCO and worked his way up fro the mail room to chief engineer. Ronnie had a natural talent for drafting and design and patented over 130 of his creations which led him to be honored and recognized as on of the top 100 inventors of the State of Texas. Ronnie liked to tell his friends that Houston Mayor Robert Lanier declared February 27th as Ronnie Pringle Day for his innovative work for down hole safety devices and other improvements to drilling equipment. Ronnie was made an Admiral in the Texas Navy by then Governor George Bush and was recognized by the American Society of Mechanical Engineers. In his retirement, Ron loved to garden, find good food in Houston and not only watch the Dallas Cowboys but paint pictures of his favorite players. He never moved from his original home and made sure his car was the “only one like it in Houston”.
He is survived by his daughter Carrie Lynn Pringle and son in law James Pringle, one granddaughter, two grandsons and his devoted wife Teresita Amacio Pringle.