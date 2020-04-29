Mr. Ronald F. McNulty, 76, of Beeville, Texas, passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020, in Beeville.
Mr. McNulty was born July 12, 1943, in Baltimore, Maryland, to Dorothy (Simmons) & Earl Frances McNulty. He was a high school graduate of Poly High School in Baltimore and served in the United States Navy. He retired from the United States Navy after 20 years and won many awards, medals etc., including a third good conduct for period ending August 10, 1986, third overseas service ribbon, meritorious unit commendation, national defense service medal, sea service deployment ribbon and Navy commendation. He was a Catholic.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Dorothy (Simmons) & Earl Frances McNulty; and a sister, Earline McNulty.
Survivors include two daughters, Stacey (Daniel) Alcorta of Beeville and Hope (Paul) McNulty of Bel Air, Maryland; a son, E.J. McNulty of Lovingston, Virginia; three grandsons, John Daniel Alcorta, Joshua W. Sypolt and Alexander M. Martinez; one brother, Frank McNulty; one sister, Helen Simms; and three great-grandchildren.
Due to the COVID-19 a private burial with full military honors was held for the immediate family only with Father Richard Gonzales officiating at Beeville Memorial Park. Pallbearers were Juan, Daniel, Jessie and John Alcorta, Ben Strong and Jeremy Gonzales.
Treviño Funeral Home