Ronald Francis Dziuk
8/11/1948 – 3/6/ 2023
Ronald Francis Dziuk, 74 years old of Garden Ridge, Texas went to be with his Lord and Savior and family in heaven on Monday, March 6, 2023.
He was born on August 11, 1948, in Falls City, Texas to the late Ben Dziuk and Agnes Mzyk Dziuk. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Richard Dziuk and Robert Dziuk; and his nephew Keith Diver.
He graduated from Falls City High School in 1966. After high school he was employed at City Public Service as a journeyman/lineman and worked there for 25 years. He left CPS to begin his Civil Service career as a journeyman/lineman at Randolph Air Force Base in San Antonio to which he retired after 25 years.
Ronald is survived by his former wife and best friend, Marian Dziuk of Garden Ridge; his wonderful daughter, Ashley Dziuk-Smith and son-in-law Dustin Smith. He is also survived by his brother, Eugene Dziuk (Marie) of California; and sister, Bernadette Diver (Bobby) of San Antonio, as well as, numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Funeral services are pending.