On Thursday, September 17, 2020, Ronald Glen “Buddy” Hardy went to his heavenly home at the age of 87. Buddy was born on February 26, 1933, in Corpus Christi, Texas, to George Clifford Hardy and Madge Warren Hardy.
As a senior, Buddy moved with his parents to San Antonio where he attended Alamo Heights High School. He attended Texas A&I University in Kingsville for two years, then moved to Beeville to help his father start the family business. Together, they founded Hardy Motors, the Dodge Chrysler Plymouth dealership and body shop, and ran the business with the help of his son and family until 1996.
In Beeville, he met the love of his life, Jane Maude Reagan. They dated while she attended college in San Marcos and he in Kingsville. They married on December 19, 1953, and had two children, Susan and Doug.
Buddy was a member of the Kiwanas Club, served as mayor pro tem in the 1970s, and served on the Beeville City Council and the Beeville Water Supply District Board. He retired from the City of Beeville after numerous years in the Code Enforcement Department. Buddy joined the Beeville Volunteer Fire Department in 1961 and held the positions of captain, chief and president. At his death, he was sitting Father of the Fire Department. Buddy loved his city and was involved in many activities, constantly striving to make it a better place.
The family spent many happy years camping, building dune buggies, boating and ranching. During their later years, Buddy and Jane loved nothing more than riding around their ranch in Beeville, watching the cows and counting calves. He spent a lot of time at the ranch and loved wildlife – especially the deer and wild turkeys. They found great joy in hosting numerous family and friends at the ranch, especially for gatherings during Easter and Thanksgiving.
Buddy was known for always wearing red socks. At his children’s weddings, many people were surprised when asked why he was not wearing red socks; he proceeded to pull down the black dress socks to reveal his signature red socks.
He laughed loud and often. His family was the most important part of his life – each family member was special to him, and he loved them unconditionally. He was known as “Grandaddy” to many more than he was related to. Buddy always wore a big smile and had a positive outlook on life.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Jane; his son, Douglas; his grandson, Reagan; his father, G. Clifford Hardy; his mother, Madge Hardy; and his brother, Alan Hardy.
Buddy is survived by his daughter, Susan Hardy Heard; his daughter-in-love, Roxane DeSpain Hardy; his grandson Taylor Michael Heard (Jennifer); granddaughters, Karianne Hardy Schaefer, Mairin Reagan Annen (Adam), Janalynn Siddon (Keith); his great-grandchildren, Rowdy William Siddon, Stellar Kim Schaefer, Stryder Reagan Schaefer, Kathleen Jane Heard, Staten Douglas Schaefer, Sawyer Case Siddon, and Josey Taylor Annen; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Visitation was held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, September 22, at Galloway & Sons Funeral Home Chapel.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 23, at Glenwood Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Taylor Heard, Adam Annen, Keith Siddon, John Rader, Greg Baron and Gary Williams. Honorary pallbearers will be all the members of the Beeville Volunteer Fire Department.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Beeville Volunteer Fire Department or the First Presbyterian Church of Beeville.
Galloway & Sons Funeral Home