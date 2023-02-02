Ronald “Ronnie” Everett Barefield, 62, of Corpus Christi, Texas passed away Saturday, January 28, 2023.
Ronnie was born February 12, 1960 in Port Lavaca, Texas, to Radie Barefield. He was a 1978 graduate of A.C. Jones High School and attended Savannah State University in Georgia. He later obtained a degree from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice and certifications in drug education, substance abuse and peer health education.
He was a counselor and mentor for TDCJ in Corpus Christi and earned a promotion and transferred to Marlin, Texas. He then became a supervisor in Brackenridge, Texas. Ronnie also enjoyed helping the homeless and served on a committee as a peer advocate.
In October 2011, he became a basic lay speaker at Jones Chapel United Methodist Church and was certified in April 2013 as an advanced lay servant.
Ronnie was preceded in death by his mother, Radie (Barefield) Robinson; grandparents, Raymond and Earleen Barefield; and a brother, Jeffrey Lee Robinson.
Survivors include his father, Jesse Robinson of Beeville; his son, Ronald Barefield II of Beeville; brother, Rodney (Anastasia) Robinson of Victoria; sisters, Lisa Robinson of Houston and Elaine Parker of New Braunfels; grandson, LaRon Barefield; fiancée, Veronica Howard; a host of nieces and nephews; and numerous other family members and friends.
Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, February 4, at Galloway & Sons Funeral Home with the funeral service at 11 o’clock. Rev. Oliver Greer will officiate.
Ronnie will be laid to rest beside his beloved mother, Radie, in the St. Rose Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Michael Robinson, James Robinson, Edward “JJ” Robinson, Michael Langley, Mark Beasley, Trey Hamilton and Bobby Barefield.