Ronald Villarreal, 53, of Beeville, Texas, passed to eternity peacefully with loved ones around him on August 10, 2021.
Mr. Villarreal was born in Belvedere, California, on May 11, 1968, to Raul “Bully” Villarreal and Louisa Delgado.
He is preceded in death by his father, Raul “Bully” Villarreal; brother, Rodney Villarreal; grandparents, Daniel Elizalde, Joaquin Villarreal, Delia Hernandez, Carlos Delgado and Eva Delgado.
Ronald is survived by his mother, Louisa (Danny) Cano; brother, Anthony Raul (Marisa) Villarreal; sister, Roxann (Rodney) Bonham all of Beeville; son, Ronald (Danielle) Villarreal Jr.; daughter, Rosslyn (Ricky) Villarreal of Kyle; grandchildren, Raiden, Rilyn, Adelina, Baby Ricky; nieces and nephews, Ashley, Javy, Amber, Gabriella, Rodney, Little Ant; grandmother, Mary Elizalde.
Visitation will be held at 5:00pm until 8:00pm on Friday, August 13, 2021, at Treviño Funeral Home with the recitation of the holy rosary following at 7:00pm. Mr. Villarreal will lie in repose at 9:00am on Saturday at St. James Catholic Church. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday at 11:00am at St. James Catholic Church with Father Jacob officiating. Burial will follow at Our Lady of Victory # 2.
Pallbearers will be Jaime Cano, Tony Garcia, Steve Chapa, Rudy Garza, Lazaro Olivarez and Joe Longoria.
Honorary pallbearers will be Jerry Garcia, Sam Workman, Albert Garcia and Teles Gomez.
Treviño Funeral Home