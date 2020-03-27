Rosa (Espinoza) Marez, 58, of Mathis, passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020, at her residence.
Mrs. Marez was born Sept. 27, 1961, in Frankfort, Indiana, to Evaristo and Irenia (Herrera) Espinoza, Sr. She graduated from Mathis I.S.D. and married Mario P. Marez. She was a housekeeper, a home provider and a Catholic by faith.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Evaristo H. Espinoza, Jr. of Mathis.
Survivors include her parents, Irenia and Evaristo Espinoza, Sr., and her spouse, Mario P. Marez, all of Mathis; a son, Lorenzo (Viviana) Espinoza of McCallen; a daughter, Flora M. (Michael) Quilimaco, both of Mathis, Texas; three grandsons, Bobby Joe Villarreal, Aidan Espinoza and Mason Storm Quilimaco; a granddaughter, Micah Rose Quilimaco; a sister, Sylvia H. Espinoza of Mathis; and three brothers, Robert (Yvonne) Espinoza, Raymond (Amber) Espinoza, both of Mathis, and Leroy (Esperanza) Espinoza of Fort Worth.
A graveside service will be conducted Sunday, March 29, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Descanso Eterno #2 Cemetery in Mathis with Deacon Roger Rosenbaum officiating.
Pallbearers will be Robert, Raymond and Leroy Espinoza, Louis Espinoza, Burt Zamudio and Eliseo Herrera.
