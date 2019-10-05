Rosa Hardman, 74, of Beeville, died Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019.
Mrs. Hardman was born May 22, 1945, in Beeville to Gregorio and Elvira (Ramos) De Leon. She married Wayne Donald Hardman in Beeville in April 2002 and was a homemaker.
She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; and six siblings, Alejandra Moreno, Leonora Hinojosa, Tomas Rivas, Adalia Rivas, Elvira E. Mungia and Jose Espinosa.
Survivors include a daughter, Leticia (Cirildo) Garza of Beeville; a son, Jose M. Gonzales Jr. of Houston; a step-daughter, Phyllis (Joe) Stock of Akron, Ohio; a step-son, Mark (Angie) Hardman of Tallmadge, Ohio; sister, Olga (Pedro) Galvan of Beeville; 11 grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 3 to 9 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7, at Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel with a rosary recited that evening at 7 o’clock.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church with Father Richard Gonzales officiating. Interment will follow at the Our Lady of Victory Cemetery #2.
Pallbearers will be Raul Mungia, Christian Castillo, Jeffrey Stafford, Omid Ebrahimi, Dylan Castillo, Brent Reyna, Corbyn Garza and Christopher Garza.
Honorary pallbearers will be Cirildo Garza IV, Joe Gonzales, John Gonzales, Mark Hardman Jr. Caleb Hardman and Pedro Galvan.
