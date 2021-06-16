Rosa Linda Cantu Fernandez was welcomed into Heaven on June 12, 2021. Born to Josefa Alvarado Cantu and Lorenzo Cantu Sr., on September 13, 1948, in Beeville, Texas.
Wife of Johnny Fernandez for 50 wonderful, golden years and a loving mother to four daughters, Melissa Fernandez, Priscilla Fernandez, Jennifer Fernandez, Lorraine Fernandez; one granddaughter, Elissa Fernandez; two grandsons, Johnny (Aly) Rodriguez, Christopher Rodriguez; and three great-grandsons, Caden Rodriguez, Jaxon Rodriguez and Anthony Rodriguez.
She is survived by her husband, daughters, granddaughter, grandsons, great-grandsons and her sisters, Josie (Isidro) Rossett, Yolanda (Santos) Garcia, Mary Alvear and Gloria Aguilar.
She is preceded in death by her parents and siblings: Josefa Cantu, Lorenzo Cantu Sr., Elida C. Garcia, Lorenzo Cantu Jr., Ernest “Neto” Cantu Sr., twin brother Robert Lee “Bobby”Cantu, and Henry Cantu Sr.
Rosa Linda Cantu Fernandez, the strength of our family, is a beautiful, strong, loving, caring, nurturing, devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother filled with unconditional love for her family. She enjoys quality time at the family ranch, gardening, celebrating holidays, attending church and never missed a family event. She is full of joy and always has a smile on her face. Her family is blessed to have such a strong, beautiful woman inside and out.
Public visitation will begin at 5:00 p.m. Thursday, June 17, at Guardian Funeral Home chapel ‘’A” with a Holy Rosary recited at 7:00 p.m. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Friday, June 18, at St. Pius X Catholic Church 5620 Gollihar Rd. Burial will follow in the Coastal Bend State Veterans cemetery 9974 I.H. 37 North Access Rd.
Pallbearers: Caden Rodriguez (honorary), Johnny Rodriguez, Christopher Rodriguez, Jimmy “BoBo” Cantu, Jacob Cantu, Jason Cantu, Ulises Flores.
Guardian Funeral Home, Corpus Christi