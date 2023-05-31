Rosalie Royal Young passed away on May 29th, at the age of 97.
She was a resident of Beeville, Texas for many of those years. Mrs. Young was born to Wallace and Virginia Ford on June 2, 1925. She married Rollie Melvin Royal, in Pleasanton, and had five children. They moved to Beeville in the 60s.
Mimi, as her grandchildren called her was very athletic. In her later years she played golf and was in a few tournaments with much younger players.
She is preceded in death by her parents; first husband Rollie Melvin Royal, second husband E.W. Young.
Survivors include her children, Lana Royal of Beeville, Roger Royal of Beeville, Donna Royal Wolfe of Kerrville, Scott Royal (Nancy) of Streetman and Rosanne Thrall of Kerrville; grandchildren, Wesley Wolfe of George West, Amy Kennedy (Joey) of Kerrville, Blake Royal (Carolyn) of Houston and Sarah Royal of Irving; and several great-grandchildren.
There will be a graveside service held at Glenwood Cemetery on Wednesday, May 31st, at 1 PM.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the St. Jude Children’s Hospital.