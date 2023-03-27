Rose Ann Davis passed away on March 26, 2023, at the age of 87 in San Antonio, Texas. Her final days were spent surrounded by family and loved ones.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Isidore F. Karcher and Anna Hathaway Karcher; her loving husband, Ernest V. Davis; her daughter Barbara Davis Downing; and nine brothers and sisters, Karl Karcher, Alvina Striedel, Marie Raven, Agnes Terry, Helen Edwards, Alice Masingale, Martha Hamel, Leroy Karcher, and Franklin Karcher.
She is survived by her loving daughter Teresa (Zoomer) Szuminski; sister Edna Burge; son-in-law David Downing; grandchildren, Jason (Molly) Szuminski, Sarah (Clinton Haby) Szuminski, Heather (Robb Lamb) Szuminski, Danielle (Dean) Simpson, Tyler (Tara) Downing, and Allison (Jay) Murphy; ten great-grandchildren, Eli, Remi, Liam, and Kane Simpson; Madison and Emma Szuminski; Tanner, Trace, and Townes Downing; and Campbell Murphy. She is also lovingly survived by sibling-in-law Mildred Davis and numerous nieces and nephews.
Rose was born in Victoria, Texas, on October 29, 1935. She was the youngest of a large and close family with ten siblings. She was raised in the Catholic faith and attended Bronson Elementary, Nazareth Academy, and Patti Welder High School in Victoria. She worked at Southwestern Bell Telephone as a switchboard operator in Victoria when she met Ernest. They married January 11, 1954. They had two daughters, Teresa and later Barbara after settling in Beeville in 1956.
Rose and her husband Ernest were involved in the Beeville community for 53 years before moving to San Antonio in 2009. Rose was a devoted wife and mother and cherished that role. She was an excellent seamstress, sewing clothes for herself and her daughters and decor for her home. She will be lovingly remembered for her joy of entertaining friends and family with dinner parties, showers, and celebrations. She and Ernest loved collecting antiques for their home and spending time with their friends and their dance groups.
Rose and her family were members of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Beeville. She was a lifelong volunteer for her parish at the Catholic school and with church activities and fundraisers. Rose was a volunteer for many years at The Beeville Vineyard and made wonderful friends there. After moving to San Antonio to be closer to family, Rose and Ernest joined the parish of the Shrine of St. Padre Pio Catholic Church.
The funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, April 1, 2023, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Beeville, Texas, followed by a graveside service at Beeville Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Zoomer Szuminski, Jason Szuminski, Tyler Downing, David Downing, Clinton Haby, Robb Lamb, Jay Murphy, and Allen Burge.
All are invited to join the family for a luncheon reception at the Beeville Country Club following the graveside service.
The family gives a heartfelt thanks to The Healthcare Center at Patriot Heights, Three Oaks Hospice, and personal caregivers, Diana Cardiel, Nina Sanchez, and Marie Lapchak, for their loving care in Rose’s past few years and final months.
Arrangements are being handled by Galloway & Sons Funeral Home in Beeville.