BEEVILLE – Rose M. Puga Salazar, 49, of Beeville, passed away on Feb. 15, 2022. She was born on March 21, 1972, in Beeville, Texas to the late Benito and Mary (Arrisola) Puga. She married Armando Salazar on October 28, 1989, in Beeville, Texas. She had worked as a special needs aide for Beeville I.S.D for over 24 years and had also worked at Kid’s World for over 18 years.
She is survived by her husband, Armando Salazar of Beeville; children, Arielle (Jordan) Barnett and Angela Salazar both of Avon, Indiana, and Amber Rose Puga and Anastacio Alejandro Puga both of Beeville; five brothers, Benito Puga III, Daniel Puga, Patrick Puga, Eli Puga, Jonah Puga and one sister, Laura Puga.
Visitation will be held from 3-8 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 22, at Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel. A rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. A celebration of life service will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 23, at Oak Park Memorial Chapel. Interment to follow at St. Joseph Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers are Benito Puga III, Daniel Puga, Jonah Puga, Granvell Coffey, Ernie DeLuna, Norma Cuellar, Martin Montez III and Isaiah Montez.
Arrangements entrusted Oak Park Memorial Funeral Home