Mrs. Rose Mary Gonzales, 78, of Beeville, Texas, passed to eternity peacefully with loved ones around her on February 16, 2021.
Rose Mary was born on October 31, 1942, in Beeville to Frank and Rosa Cano Hernandez. She was a cosmetologist.
She was preceded in death by her parents, son Oliver Gonzales Jr.
Rose Mary is survived by her loving husband, Oliver Gonzales; daughter, Rose Mary Hartsfield of Beeville; son, Lorenzo (Sandra) Gonzales of Victoria; grandchildren, Valerie (Dion Davis) Hartsfield, Derik Hartsfield, Nicole Uresti, Julian Gonzales; 11 great-grandchildren; siblings, Mary Jane Hernandez, Mary Helen Perez, Luz Hernandez, Geneva Hernandez, Sofia Cavazos, Johnny Frank Hernandez, Susano Hernandez, Manuel Hernandez.
Visitation will be held at 5:00pm on Thursday, February 18, 2021, at St. James Catholic Church with the Recitation of the Holy Rosary to follow at 7:00pm. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00am on Friday, February 19, 2021, at St. James Catholic Church with Father Jacob officiating. Burial will follow at Our Lady of Victory Cemetery #2.
Pallbearers will be Susano Hernandez, Johnny Frank Hernandez, Manuel Hernandez, Alonzo Hartsfield, Jay Camacho, and Jesse Cavazos.
