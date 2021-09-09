Ms. Rosemarie Fertitta Stafford, 81, passed away on August 30, 2021, in San Antonio, Texas. She will be dearly missed and forever loved.
Rose was born on April 19, 1940 to Charles “Pasquale” Fertitta and Mary Lascuola Fertitta in Walsenburg, CO. After high school, she attended Mercy Hospital School of Nursing in Denver, CO., and graduated in 1961 as a registered nurse.
Rose’s career in nursing spanned 45 years and included working in hospitals, doctors’ offices, home health care and in schools.
Rose enjoyed traveling, spending time with her family, singing in the Beeville Community Chorus, volunteering for several organizations including the Navy Wives Club, Christus Spohn Gift Shop, Beeville Vineyard, Kairos Prison Ministry, and she was an active member of St. Philip’s Episcopal Church.
Rose is survived by her sons John Stafford (Deanna), Charles Stafford (Dee); daughter Mary Tovar (Sylvia); brother Angelo Fertitta; sister Charleen Fertitta.Also left to cherish her memory are her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents, brother Philip Fertitta, sister Catherine Morton and a son, Andrew Stafford.
A celebration of life was held for Rose on September 1, 2021, with family and a few close friends. The family asks that memorials be made to your favorite charity in memory of Rosemarie Stafford. Cards or notes may be sent to Mary Espericueta-Tovar, 6202 Roxbury Dr. Apt. 8104, San Antonio, Texas 78238.