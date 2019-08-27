Rosenda S. Garcia, 82, of Beeville, died Monday, Aug. 26, 2019.
Mrs. Garcia was born Aug. 31, 1936, in the Clareville Community to Fermin and Cleotilde (Mireles) Saenz. She married David Garcia on Feb. 9, 1953, in Beeville and was a homemaker.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and a daughter, Irma Hernandez.
Survivors include a son, David (Nora) Garcia Jr. of Beeville; four daughters, Martha Lopez of Port Lavaca, Sylvia (Samuel) Segovia and Herlinda (Abraham) Orozco, both of Beeville, and Patricia (John) Vana of Brawley, California; two sisters, Frances Del Bosque and Cecilia Adamez, both of Beeville; 18 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; and 11 great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, at Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel with a rosary recited at 7 o’clock.
Her body will lie in repose at 9:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 30, at St. James Catholic Church. The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. with Father Jacob Valayath officiating. Interment will follow at the San Pedro Cemetery in Clareville.
Pallbearers will be David Garcia III, David Orozco, Bobby Lopez, Josefa “Jay Jay” Hernandez, Ruben Tercero and Abraham Orozco Jr.
Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel