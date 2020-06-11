Rosendo G. Casas, 46, of Beeville, Texas, passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020, in Beeville, Texas.
Mr. Casas was born July 7 1973, in Beeville, Texas, to Margarito Casas Sr. and Juanita (Gonzales) Morales. He was a carpenter.
He was preceded in death by his father, Margarito Casas Sr.; and a sister, Carolyn “Chona” Marie Casas.
Survivors include his mother, three brothers, Margarito (Kimberly) Casas Jr., Andrew (Nora) Casas, Christopher Casas, all of Beeville; two daughters, Milca Marie Casas of Corpus Christi and Juanita Neavil (Lloyd) Casas; two sons, Joel (Bianca) Casas of Beeville and Rosendo (Felicia) Casas Jr. of Corpus Christi; and grandchildren, Brooklynn Casas, Brayden Thomas, Rhealla Barnes, Yzabelle Casas, Zianna Gonzales, Melaina Casas, Exiquio Perez, Laila Casas and Nathaniel Casas.
Visitation will be held from 5:00pm-8:00pm Monday, June 15, at Treviño Funeral Home with a prayer service that evening at 7 o’clock.
A graveside service will be conducted at 10:30am Tuesday, June 16, at George West Cemetery with Pastor Trino Paiz officiating.
Pallbearers will be Joel Casas, Rosendo Casas Jr., Mathew Casas, Andrew Casas, Christopher Casas, Robert Lee Gonzales, Richard Lee Gonzales and Joe Adam Garza.
