Mrs. Rosie Contreras Lopez, 90, of Beeville, Texas, went home to meet her Lord and Savior on Saturday, August 1, 2020. We are confident that as the golden gates of heaven opened, God welcomed her saying well done, good and faithful servant. She will be remembered as a wife, a mother, a grandmother, a sister and tia that gave her love unconditionally.
She was born in Beeville, Texas, on December 29, 1929, to Diego Contreras and Elvira Salinas. She was a homemaker and a Christian.
She was preceded in death by the love of her life, her husband, Felix R. Lopez; son, Daniel Humada; brothers, Arturo Contreras, Baltazar Contreras, Elisar Contreras, Gaspar Contreras; sisters, Esperanza (Hopie) Loya, Natalia (Nellie) Lopez, Eudalia (Dee Dee) Maldonado, Amelia (Amy) Franco; mother-in-law, Sara R. Lopez, and daughter-in law, Julia Humada.
Rosie is survived by her daughters, Sara Lopez Shumate of San Antonio, Texas, and Rachel (Pepe) Garcia of George West, Texas; sons, Felix (Lisa) Lopez of Beeville, Texas, Frank (Victoria) Humada Jr. of San Antonio, Texas, Joe Hector Humada of Orange Grove, Texas, Henry Humada of Farmington, New Mexico; 12 grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held at Treviño Funeral Home on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM with a prayer service at 7:00 PM in the evening.
The funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM on Thursday, August 6, 2020, at New Hope Christian Church with Pastor Salvador Rincon officiating. Burial will follow at Beeville Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Christopher Rey Garcia, Trey Lopez, Seth Lopez, Pepe Garcia, Jay Brionez and Jeremy Carter.
Honorary pallbearers will be Ethan Alvarado, Hunter Gage Lopez, Hagan Blaise Lopez, Seth (Sonny) Lopez Jr. also her beloved nieces and nephews.
