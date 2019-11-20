Roy C. Salazar, 53, of Robstown, formerly of Beeville, died Friday, Nov. 15, 2019.
Mr. Salazar was born Jan. 29, 1966, in Beeville to Felipe G. and Victoria (Castillo) Salazar. He was employed with a moving company.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Felipe and Victoria Salazar; and a brother, Johnny Joe Salazar.
Survivors include seven children, Dorothy (Eric Rubio) Salazar, Kayla Salazar, Brittney Salazar, Roy Salazar Jr., Kelsey Salazar, Valerie Yepez and Vanessa (Fernando) Landeros, all of Robstown; six siblings, Felipe (Maria del Socorro) Salazar Jr. of Mission, Reynaldo (Angelita) Salazar of McAllen, Jaime Salazar of Detroit, Michigan, Maria Victoria “Toya” Salazar and Rosalinda (Arturo) Dominguez, both of Beeville, and Hector (Debbie) Salazar of Corpus Christi; 14 grandchildren, Briana, Kaitlyn, Alliana, Eric Jr., Victor III, Savoni, Ethan, Evan, Ellie, Hypnotiq, Jaydrian, Madelyn, Landon and Christopher; and the mother of his children, Cynthia Salazar of Robstown.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, at Angelus Funeral Home chapel with a prayer service at 7 o’clock.
The funeral service will be conducted there at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22, with Pastor Joe Fuentes officiating assisted by Evangelist Reynaldo Salazar and Rev. Felipe Salazar Jr. Burial will follow at the San Pedro Cemetery in Clareville.
Pallbearers will be Roy Salazar Jr., Hector Salazar Jr., Brandon Salazar, Arturo Dominguez Jr., Joshua Flores and Wally Salazar.
