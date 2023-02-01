Roy Harlin Pelham II was called home to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, January 21, 2023 in Plano, Texas after a brief illness.
He was born on October 14, 1949 in Vincennes, Indiana to Roy H. and Sheila Mae (Fiscus) Pelham. After living a few years in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, the family moved to Beevile, Texas when he was 5 years old.
Roy was an outstanding athlete at A. C. Jones HS where he lettered in all sports and set several records. During his HS years he worked summers with his dad who was an oil field surveyor. He graduated from high school in 1967. After much consideration he proudly entered Bee County College in their inaugural year as a member of the first class. There he also played on their baseball team. He then transferred to the University of Houston where he was a walk-on catcher. He also served on the Cougar Guard caring for the mascot Shasta. To help with the finances of education, he attended McDonalds Hamburger University to become a manager for McDonalds. He was the first to cook a Quarter Pounder at his north Houston restaurant.
After graduating from U of H with a BS in Civil Engineering, he went to work for Fluor in Houston. He met his wife of 47 years, Betty Buchanan during this time. Later, he was employed by Gerald Hines as VP of Property Management at the Galleria in Houston. Their first child, Jennifer Ann, was born during this time in Houston. Roy moved his little family to Denver, Colorado where he was VP of Property Management overseeing the construction of the now Wells Fargo Center in downtown Denver. Their second child, Roy H. Pelham III (Trey) was born in Denver. Roy then took advantage of an opportunity to move the family to Dallas and open the “Big Green Building” in downtown Dallas. The family of 5 became complete with the birth of their third child, a son, Zachary Curtis. Roy’s career in property management continued, ending in retirement as VP of Facilities Management for Baylor Scott & White Hospital in Dallas.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law, William Clardy.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife Betty Pelham. His children were his pride and joy. Daughter, Jennifer (Phillip) Schweichler; son, Trey(Jenna) Pelham; and son, Zachary Pelham; and sister, Tawnya Clardy. His grandchildren whom he loved so dearly Hunter and Allie Akin; and Harlin, Faith, and Isaac Pelham. Numerous nephews, great nephews and great nieces, and cousins.
Roy was loved, respected, and admired by all. He was a man of his word, always honest and fair, and would go out of his way to help someone in need. Roy made an impression on all that he encountered.
Roy was a family man and cherished all the special times they spent together. He looked forward to cheering on his children and grandchildren at their sporting events and activities. He cherished family vacations to New Braunfels to float the river, and enjoy reconnecting with family and friends in the Texas Hill Country. Roy was an avid Hunter, just like his father, Roy Sr. He enjoyed everything outdoors. He shared his passion for hunting with others, not just teaching them to hunt, but showing them God’s beautiful creation and teaching them lifelong lessons along the way. He proudly passed this tradition down to his sons, Trey and Zach, and grandson Hunter.
A celebration of life will be on Friday, February 3rd, from 2 - 4 p.m. at Distinctive Life Funeral Home, 1611 N US 75-Central Expressway Plano, TX 75075.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the South Texas Children’s Home (Beeville, TX) in his name http://www.stchm.org/give/