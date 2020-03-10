Roy Lee Haney, 93, of Beeville, died Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Hacienda Oaks Nursing and Rehab.
Mr. Haney was born March 3, 1927, in Elk City, Oklahoma, to Elsie May Carder and Henry Raymond Haney. He married Lena Mae Freasier, served in the U.S. Navy and was a plant manager for Modern Pipe.
He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife of 63 years, Billie May Haney; a son, Morris Gene Haney; and a granddaughter, Deborah Sue Haney.
Survivors include his wife; a son, David Lee Haney of Phoenix, Arizona; daughter-in-law, Linda Sue Haney of Wiste, Oklahoma; three stepchildren, Gary Stevens, Scott Stevens and Pam Miller; three grandchildren, Jennifer Beebe, Rebekah Dyer and Tim Pippin; six great-grandchildren; and a sister, JoAnn Rago.
Visitation was held from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday, March 10, at Treviño Funeral Home.
A graveside service was conducted at Beeville Memorial Park at 2 o’clock that afternoon.
Treviño Funeral Home