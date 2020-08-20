Ruben Martinez, 55, of Beeville, Texas, passed away Friday, August 14, 2020.
Ruben was born February 23, 1965, in Beeville to Gilberto Martinez and Flora Reyna. He was employed with Walmart for 20 years as a customer associate/stocker.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his stepfather, Jovenal Salazar.
Survivors include two sisters, Anita (Jerry) Garcia and Margie Salazar; a brother, Tony Moreno; his life partner, Jessica Munoz; the love of his life, his daughter, Ashley Marie Martinez; nephews, Jerry “JD” Garcia, Rosendo (Jennifer) Garcia, David Salazar and Johnny Monsevais; and numerous other loved ones and friends.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, August 29, at Angelus Funeral Home chapel followed by a funeral service at 5 o’clock.
Angelus Funeral Home