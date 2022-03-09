Ruben O. Longoria, 70, of Beeville, Texas, beloved husband and father, was called to his eternal resting place on Wednesday, March 2, 2022.
He was born on February 25th, 1952, in Beeville to Enrique and Carolina (Ojeda) Longoria.
Ruben was preceded in death by his father, Enrique and brother, Abel.
He is survived by his mother, Carolina; wife Catarina “Cathy”; his son, Edward; his daughter, Shelly (Mike Gonzales); three grandchildren, Ashton, Rachel and Michael; brother, Enrique (Frances) Longoria; sister, Yolanda De La Garza; and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Visitation will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday, March 11, at Angelus Funeral Home with a Rosary at 12:30 p.m.
The funeral service will be conducted at Angelus Funeral Home at 1:30 p.m. Friday, March 11, with Deacon Santos Jones officiating.
Burial will follow at Our Lady of Victory Cemetery #2.
Pallbearers will be Abel Lee Longoria, Mike Gonzales, Wally De La Garza Jr., Raul Rosenbaum Jr., Brandon Gonzalez and Arnold Wayne De La Garza.
Arrangements entrusted to Angelus Funeral Home