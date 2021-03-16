Ruby Carol Hill Lewis, 89 years young, of Beeville passed into God’s arms in the Ganado Nursing Home on Sunday, March 14, 2021. Ruby was born on July 16, 1931, in Badger, Iowa to Kernel F. and Christine Hill. She married Dwayne Lewis on June 30, 1950, in Fort Dodge, Iowa. Ruby was preceded in death by her husband, Dwayne, her parents, 7 siblings and 2 great-granddaughters. Survivors include: one sister, Lila Cobb of Oregon; 7 children: Christine (Edwin) Moses of Bastrop; Michael (Joyce) Lewis and Andrew (Jerri) Lewis of Salem, VA; David (Donna) Lewis of Beeville; Sherrie (Duane) Caruso of Mt. View, AR; Lisa (Glenn) Schott and Suzette (Corky) Vickery of Port Lavaca. Seventeen grandchildren: Peggy Sue and Bubba Moses; Mike and London Lewis; Daniel Lineberry; Jessica, Jaclyn and Jeremy Lacy; Jonathan and Jacob Caruso, Danielle Walker; David, Joshua and Nathaniel Schott, Keri Herman; Chasity Matula and Ajax Vickery. Thirty-three great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. Ruby enjoyed many crafts such as crocheting, knitting, quilting, pottery and canning. She passed these skills onto her daughters and granddaughter. She enjoyed learning new things and took several classes at the local community college. She enjoyed being a part of different ladies Bible study groups at First Baptist and Friendship Baptist churches. A memorial service will be held early in May, date to be announced, at Friendship Baptist Church. No burial service will be held. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the charity of one’s choice.
