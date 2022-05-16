Ruby Lee (Mazur) Swinney, 80, of Dinero, Texas, passed away Friday, May 13, 2022.
Ruby was born March 19, 1942, in Pleasanton to Bessie (Myska) and Burnie Aloys Mazur. She married Robert Johnson Swinney and the couple owned and operated their farm and ranch in Dinero. She was of the Baptist faith and in addition to being an excellent cook, Ruby enjoyed collecting rocks and loved to garden.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Bessie and Burnie Mazur; and her husband, Robert Johnson Swinney.
Survivors include two sons, Robert Wesley Swinney of George West and Cyrus Shane (Annette) Swinney of North Texas City; a daughter, Barbara (Robert) Struck of Forney; six grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 17, at Glenwood Cemetery in Beeville, with Rev. Greg Traylor officiating.
Arrangements entrusted to Galloway & Sons Funeral Home