BEEVILLE – Rudolfo “Rudy” Arriola Castaneda, 88, passed away on Sept. 1, 2021 in San Antonio, TX. He was born on Aug. 6, 1933 in Charco, TX to Juan and Teodora (Arriola) Castaneda. He married Santos Guerrero in Feb. of 1957. Rudy retired as a custodian from the Beeville Independent School District after 35 years of service.
He adored his family, especially his grandchildren, rarely missing any of their sporting events. He also enjoyed talking and meeting new people wherever he went, especially while sitting on his favorite bench inside the H-E-B Grocery Store. His most favorite pastime was eating his sweets while watching wrestling on TV.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his son, Raoul Castaneda; four brothers, Juan, Frank, Alfredo and David Castaneda; four sisters, Adela Flores, Ester Gonzales, Elvira Castaneda and his twin sister, Amelia Castaneda.
He is survived by his wife, Santos G. Castaneda of Beeville; two daughters, Martha (Gilbert) DelBosque and Laura Castaneda both of Beeville; three sons, Joel (Sandy) Castaneda and Rene Castaneda both of Beeville and Juan Javier (Sheila) Castaneda of Houston; one sister, Maria Casarez of Beeville; five grandsons, John Thomas (J.T.) Amador, Eric Castaneda, Nathan Castaneda, Thomas Lee Coffeen, Mathew Coffeen; step-grandson, Joshua Puerta; four granddaughters, Priscilla Suarez, Kimberly McInnis, Rosalia Castaneda, Christiella Castaneda; one step-granddaughter, Kristen Ramirez. He is also survived by 13 great- grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 3 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 9, at Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel. A prayer service will be held at 6:30 p.m.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 10, at Oak Park Memorial Chapel with Rev. Ramiro Garza officiating. Interment will follow at Beeville Memorial Park Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers are J.T. Amador, Eric Castaneda, Nathan Castaneda, Thomas Lee Coffeen, Matthew Coffeen, Jared McInnis, J.J. Amador, Kobe Amador and Tomas Suarez.
