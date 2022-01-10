Russell “Rusty” Lynn Landers, age 66, of Beeville, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Jan 6, 2022, after living a blessed and wonderful life.
Rusty was born on October 26, 1955, to Rufus and Carvis Landers in Beeville, TX and graduated from AC Jones High School. He was married to Sheryl Lightsey in 1976 for 27 years, having 3 sons, Justin Lee (1977), Kyle Hunter (1979) and Trey Lynn (1980).
As a child, he became very good at golf and held the course record and club championship in Beeville for many years.
As a young man, he could often be found in the field hunting doves with his buddies or in the blind searching for the next monster buck. As he got older, he would tell you he wasn’t as angry with the animals anymore. The truth is, he was dedicated to his sons’ development and being a father. Time just didn’t permit for a lot of hunting.
He was actively involved in his kids’ activities, often coaching their baseball and basketball teams. He enjoyed dragging them along to the golf course when he could and was also actively involved in many aspects of the community along the way. He served as president of the little league in Beeville, Committee member on Western Week, and a volunteer for the Katy Tiger Scramble.
He spent his life raising his family and working in a profession he loved, which was sales. He started a business in sporting goods and did that until the economy tanked. Then he and Sheryl moved their family to Katy for work. Rusty was a people person, always enjoying the time with others, often connecting with them over a meal or on the golf course. Many of his customers and colleagues became lifelong friends.
Rusty was a great cook, even created a family cookbook. He loved having huge Thanksgiving and Christmas family gatherings each year, helping with the prime rib and or smoking barbecue throughout the year. He enjoyed family Sunday steak night by the pool in the summers with his wife, Betty Longacre of 9 years. Rusty also enjoyed going to Aggie football games and was an avid attender of Katy High School football games, for many years never missing a game.
He is survived by sons Justin, his wife Julie (Marhofer) of Katy; Hunter and his wife Alexandra (Sindelar) of Buffalo. Trey and his wife Krystal (Grissom) of Mesquite; six grandchildren, Tori, Riley, Reagan, Jack, Jace and Rigley.
A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday January 14, 2022, at Church of the King (1507 Katy Flewellen Rd, Katy, TX 77494), with Pastor Randy Beck.
In lieu of flowers, the family has designated that donations be made to Waypoint Community Church in Richmond, Texas.