Ruth Mae (Danz) Anderson, formerly of Lago Vista, Texas, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, just 17 days shy of her 99th birthday. She was a resident of John Paul II Nursing Home in Kenedy, Texas, at the time of her passing.
Mrs. Anderson was born Sept. 25, 1922, in Fredericksburg, Texas, to Ruby (Schmidt) Danz and Felix Joseph Danz. She married Olley Gordon Anderson in Austin on Dec. 4, 1938, and retired as secretary from the City of Austin.
She was an active member of the Catholic faith. She was also involved in the Austin Elks (Does) Lodge and the Daughters of the Republic of Texas.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ruby and Felix Danz; and her husband, Olley Anderson who died October 7, 2007.
Survivors include three children, Barbara (Albert) McGuill of Beeville, James Anderson of Hutto and Jeanette Baumann of Fulshear, Texas; eight grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and a sister, JoAnn Baldridge of Idaho.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated at Saint Joseph Catholic Church at 9 a.m. Monday, September 13, with Father Patrick Donohoe officiating.
Mrs. Anderson will be laid to rest at 2 o’clock that afternoon at Assumption Cemetery, 3650 S I-35/Ben White, in Austin.
Pallbearers will be her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
