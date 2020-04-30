Sally Jane Kela Chancey, 47, passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020, in Beeville.
Mrs. Chancey was born Aug. 22, 1972, in Beeville to Delia (Medina) and Melesio Garcia Jr. She completed high school and married Lester Chancey. She was employed at the Beeville Diner and had a black belt in karate.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Melisio Garcia Sr., Senaida (Rodriguez) Garcia, Faustino Medina and Eulogia (Gonzales) Medina.
Survivors include her spouse, Lester Chancey; four daughters, Laneisha Nathanial, Christina “Gigi” Nathanial, Alicia “Coco” Nathanial and Jessica Nathanial; son, Nelson Nathanial Jr.; stepdaughter, Quntina Chancey of Beeville; stepson, Lester Chancey Jr. of Lufkin; parents, Delia & Melesio Garcia Jr.; a sister, Melissa Garcia; a brother, Melesio “Bobby” (Tanya) Garcia; and nieces and nephews, Leisa Cisneros, Melisio A. Garcia and Evelyn Grantham.
Burial will be private with Rev. Eric R. Tarver officiating.
Treviño Funeral Home