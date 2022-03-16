BEEVILLE – Sam Brooks “Jack” McCoy, Jr, 74, passed away on March 11, 2022. He was born on December 18, 1947, in Houston, Texas to Sam Brooks and Virginia (Malbon) McCoy. He was an owner and operator of a mechanic shop in Houston, Texas prior to his retirement.
He is preceded in death by his parents; sister-in-law, Mary McCoy; brother-in-law, Donal Elton Meynig and nephew, Donal Elton Meynig II.
He is survived by two sons, Sam Brooks McCoy III of Normanna and Aubrey Michael McCoy of Nashville, TN; one brother, Mike McCoy of Woodstock, Georgia; six sisters, Cheryl Meynig of Beeville, Susan Diane Matthews of Hemphill, Joyce Guerrero of Pearland, Elaine Thornton of Groveton, Annette Young of Crockett and Jeannette Kenley of Humble; four grandchildren, Julian, Milla, Sailor and Gemma Bird. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, March 18, at Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 19, at Oak Park Memorial Chapel. Interment with full military honors will follow at the San Domingo Cemetery in Normanna, Texas.
Serving as pallbearers are the members of the Normanna Volunteer Fire Department.
Those who wish, may make donations to the Normanna Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 196, Normanna, Texas 78142.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to Exclusive Home Health and to Dr. Joseph Larakers.
Arrangements entrusted to Oak Park Funeral Chapel