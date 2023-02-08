Sam McCarty Workman II passed away at his home in Beeville, Texas on Monday, February 6, 2023 lovingly surrounded by his family. He was 55.
Sam was born June 7, 1967 in Kingsville to Sam McCarty Workman Sr. and Katherine Ann Young. He was a 1985 graduate of A.C. Jones High School and went on to become a professional golf caddie as he thoroughly enjoyed the game of golf.
Sam started playing golf with his father and grandfather when he was six years old, although his favorite sport through high school was always baseball. But after playing only one year of golf in junior college, Sam turned professional and proceeded to work, teach and play for the better part of 15 years. “I knew immediately I wasn’t going to be beating any of those guys,” he laughed. When the time was right, Sam jumped into caddying on tour after receiving a call from Brad Elder to work a qualifier in San Antonio.
Brad and Sam would go on to team up for multiple years on two separate occasions, with a standout highlight being a Friday 68 and cut made in the 2015 U.S. Open at Chambers Bay. Elder described Sam as a loyal person who “never really let you get down.” An accomplished pro for more than 20 years, Elder called his time riding with Sam in his pickup truck between events as “the greatest thing ever.”
Just prior to his second stint with Elder, Sam helped a different pro accomplish their dream of reaching the PGA Tour, but it was a chance setup around the 2019 new year by Sam’s friend and fellow caddie, Tony Lingard, that led to his ensuing partnership with New Zealand pro Steven Alker. Kickstarted by a debut fourth place finish in the Bahamas, Alker and Sam battled together for the next three years, through the ups and downs of professional golf and the pandemic, when Steven turned 50 and was on the doorstep of the PGA Tour Champions.
What happened over the next 18 months will remain one of the greatest player-caddie success stories ever, as Alker finished seventh in his first week and proceeded to top-10 in nine of his 10 starts to conclude 2021, including a maiden victory at the TimberTech Championship in the second leg of the Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs. 2022 saw Alker bank a sensational 18 top-10 finishes in 23 events, featuring four wins, including the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, and culminated with capturing both the Charles Schwab Cup and Player of the Year honors. Perhaps the sweetest flag that Sam unscrewed that year was the one closest to home at the Insperity Invitational in Houston, while his fan-favorite Astros would go on to win the World Series later that fall. Just a little over three weeks ago, Steven and Sam opened the 2023 season in Hawaii with a second-place finish. Of Sam, Steven described him as “like an older brother to me…He has been a friend, a motivator, a decision maker and a fighter.”
Sam genuinely valued his time spent with players like Steven and Brad over the results of the golf shots, holes, rounds, and tournaments he co-piloted. Of caddying, Sam said, “I enjoy it. I love the people I meet, the places we get to see, all my friends…you put your work in, and hopefully, like what’s happened, you get rewarded for it.” Sam was a beloved fixture in the caddie yard and was also best known for grilling dinner for friends on the tailgate of his pickup truck as well as his trademark 30-year-old cowboy hat that was part Mexican sombrero. Upon first seeing the hat, World Golf Hall of Famer Ernie Els told Sam, “That is the coolest thing I’ve ever seen out on tour.” And so was Sam. He will forever be missed and remembered.
Sam was preceded in death by his father, Sam McCarty “Mack” Workman; a sister, Kristen Elizabeth Workman; and a niece, Raeann Elizabeth Duhon.
Survivors include his mother, Kathy Young of Beeville; sister, Michele Workman of New Braunfels; and many beloved cousins, aunts and uncles.
Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, February 13, at St. Joseph Catholic Church with the Liturgy of the Word service at 11 o’clock.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Sam’s name to the First Tee of San Antonio Chapter at https://firstteesanantonio.org/who-we-are/.
The family wishes to extend its heartfelt appreciation to Exclusive Home Health & Hospice for their loving care of Sam.
