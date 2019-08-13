San Juanita “Janie” G. Sepeda, age 64 of Beeville passed away on Thursday, August 8, 2019 in San Antonio. Ms. Sepeda was born in Nell, Texas on November 18, 1954 to Guadalupe & Oralia (Cruz) Gonzales. She was a graduate of the CBC nursing program, and was passionate about her job as a nurse.
Janie worked at Otto Kaiser Hospital, and later at Exclusive Home Health. She served with a selfless attitude, servant’s heart, and was a joy to be around. Janie was also a Christian and exhibited her faith at the New Hope Christian Church.
She is preceded in death by her father; Guadalupe Gonzales, Sr., first husband; Jose Mata Baldillez, and second husband; Hisabel Sepeda.
Survivors include two daughters; Rachal Ann Baldillez Zamora, JoAnna Baldillez of Beeville, mother; Oralia Cruz Gonzales of George West, granddaughter; Zoe Isabel Hasette, grandson; Jase Ray Baldillez Trevino of Beeville, two brothers; Guadalupe (Sandra) Gonzales, and Genaro (Debbie) Gonzales of Three Rivers, three sisters; Rose Morin, Celia (Rudy) Garcia, and Terry (Raymond) Rios of Three Rivers, and a host of other relatives and friends.
Celebration of Life and private interment will be held at a later date. In lieu of floral arrangements the family is requesting memorial mass contributions in Janie’s honor.
