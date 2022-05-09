BEEVILLE – Sandra Ann Warren, 66, passed away peacefully on May 6, 2022. She was born in Corpus Christi, Texas on April 5, 1956. She married James “Corky” Warren, Jr. on May 19, 1984, in Corpus Christi, TX. She was a Domestic Goddess and a best friend.
She is preceded in death by her grandmother, Virginia Mora; parents, Raul and Margarita Garza and a great uncle, Gilbert Mora.
She is survived by her husband, Corky Warren; children, Verge (David) Dominguez of Beeville, Stephanie (Jatin) Kukreja of Reston, VA and Bobby Warren of Beeville; grandchildren, Haley, Maya and Layla Dominguez and Vani and Nisha Kukreja; her siblings, Scooter (Melissa) Warren of Corpus Christi and Weegee (Rich) Fisher of Kingwood. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and a lifetime friend, Tom Forgy.
Funeral services will be held at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, May 11, at Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel.