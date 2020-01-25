Sandra Leann Carabajal, 48, a lifelong resident of Beeville, died Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020.
Mrs. Carabajal was born May 3, 1971, in Beeville to Sandra Lee (Cimerhanzel) and Leo Houston Pruett Jr. She married Johnny Carabajal Jr. on Dec. 1, 1990, in Beeville. She was a teacher, owner of Pitter Patter Childcare, and opened up her dream job: a fabric/quilt shop Bohemian Fabricworks. She was a Lector of the Eucharist of St. Joseph Catholic Church, a part of the Bee County Historical Society and member of the Quilt Guild. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, collecting fabric and lace, researching genealogy, and spending time with her family.
Survivors include her husband, Johnny Carabajal Jr. of Beeville; two daughters, Emily Jane Thea (fiancé Guadalupe Munoz) Carabajal and Alexandria Leann (Michael) Kirby, both of Beeville; a son, John Ross Carabajal of Beeville; a brother, Leo Houston (Margaret) Pruett lll of Victoria; and her parents, Sandra and Leo Pruett Jr. of Beeville.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, at Galloway & Sons Funeral Home chapel with a rosary recited at 7 o’clock.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Beeville Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Mark Ryan Carabajal, Matthew Carabajal, Kevin Ramoz, William Ramoz, Tony Alcorta, Frank Ramoz, Timothy Phillips and Eduardo Salas Jr.
Memorial donations may be made to the Kathyrn O’Conner Cancer Center of Citizens Medical Center in Victoria.
