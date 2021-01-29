Sandra Louise (Johnston) Gregorczyk, 84, of Cypress, formerly of Beeville, passed away on January 22, 2021, at the home of her daughter and son-in-law, where she resided for the past several years.
Sandy was born August 30, 1936, in Longview, Texas, to William Randolph and Geraldine (Hartung) Johnston. They moved to Houston, where she graduated from Lamar High School and attended the University of Houston.
In 1955, she married Malcolm Howard Hatfield in Houston, Texas. To this union were born 4 children who brought her much joy. In 1965, the family moved to Beeville. The couple later divorced.
From 1971 to 1995, Sandy worked for Beeville ISD as secretary to the vice-principal at A.C. Jones High School. Many students had the honor of “visiting” with Mrs. Hatfield (or Ms. G, as she was later known).
In 1980, she married Arthur John “AJ” Gregorczyk. They made their home in Papalote, Texas, where they shared many wonderful years together in their own little piece of paradise.
Sandy was a kind, loving woman who will be missed by all. She enjoyed spending time with friends and family. Her favorite times were spent surrounded by her extensive family. She was a wonderful cook. She had so many recipes, she published and shared her cookbook with others.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, AJ, her brother Tom Johnston, her step-son Bob Nisely, and his wife, Mary.
She is survived by her children, Randy (Ginger) Hatfield, Laguna Beach, CA; Jerri (Craig) Deardorff, Cypress; Kenny (Edna) Hatfield, Horseshoe Bay; James (Connie) Hatfield, Beeville; step-daughter Dodie (Johnny) Johnson; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
The family wishes to thank everyone for their prayers and love. They would also like to thank the caring hospice team at Memorial Hermann Hospice for the gentle care she received.
After cremation, a private, family burial will be held at Evergreen Cemetery in Skidmore.
Donations may be made in her memory to a charity of your choice.