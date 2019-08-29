Sandra Walker Caffall, “Sandy” Age 77 of Beeville Texas passed away in Corpus Christi, Texas on May 10th 2019. She was the daughter of William A. Walker, “Bill” and Evelyn Baker Walker, both of Beeville. She volunteered and gave generously to the community and many organizations over the years.
Sandra was a graduate of A.C. Jones High School in 1959. She was preceded by her brother Bill Walker. She is survived by her brother Michael Walker, her three children: Cathlin, Maria, and Tres as well as her four grand children, Taylor, Sarah, Lauren, Toni and two great-grandchildren. She was deeply loved and will be dearly missed by all.
A private family service will be held graveside in Beeville, late September. In lieu of flowers please make a donation in Sandra’s name to the South Texas Children’s Home Ministries at www.stchm.org./give