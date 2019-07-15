Sara Nan Myers was born February 9, 1931 in Beeville, Texas, to Jim F. Gray and Betty Jo Tuttle.
She passed away on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at the age of 88.
Sara attended Beeville Independent School District and was a member of the last school class of the one-room school at Blanconia.
She married William Myers in Blanconia, Texas, on April 5, 1950, where the couple made their home and raised their family. She was a housewife and rancher and was a member of Blanconia Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents and husband, a son, John Myers, preceded her in death.
She is survived by three sons, Roger (Suzanne) Myers, Mike Myers and Clay Myers, all of Blanconia; four grandchildren, Dustin (Jamie) Myers, Julie Myers (Corey) Schneider, Courtney Myers and Madeline Myers (Tim) Flosi; and six great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 15, 2019, at Galloway & Sons Funeral Home Chapel in Beeville.
The funeral service will be conducted there at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 16, 2019 with Rev. David Parks officiating. Burial will follow in the Blanconia Baptist Cemetery in Blanconia, Texas.
Pallbearers will be Dustin Myers, Jerry Gray, Corey Schneider, Tim Flosi, Charles Williams and Ray McGuill.
Everyone is welcomed to join the family for lunch at the Blanconia Community Center.
