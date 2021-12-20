Sarah Carter, of Beeville, TX, 79, passed on November 30, 2021, in Sugar Land, TX. She spent the last 7 years in Sugar Land to be near and cared for by her family. Services will be held on on January 5, 2022, at the First United Methodist Church in Beeville, TX at 11 a.m. with a reception to follow.
Sarah was born in Beeville on August 18, 1942, to John T. “Red” Carter and Margie Palmer Carter. She spent her early years living in Tuleta and attending Pettus schools. Sarah was a graduate of Southwest Texas State University with a degree in Environmental Sciences. Her passion was the preservation of our earth and animal conservation. She moved to Houston in 1973 and returned to Beeville in 1987, where she became an active member of First United Methodist Church and United Methodist Women. Her greatest joy was her family.
Sarah was preceded in death by her daughter, Christine Lees, brother, John Carter; father, Red Carter; and mother, Margie Carter. She is survived by her son, Rusty Lees (wife Lynn); grandson, Carter Lees (fiance Christine) and first cousin, Tom Palmer (wife Camilla).