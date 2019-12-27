Seferina (Martinez) Hinojosa, 79, a lifelong resident of Mathis, died Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at her home in Mathis surrounded by her family.
Mrs. Hinojosa was born Aug. 26, 1940, in Lagarto to Antonio and Tomasa (Gutierrez) Martinez. She married Genaro Hinojosa in 1956 in Lagarto. She was a housewife and a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Mathis. She enjoyed cooking, baking, sewing and gardening.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Genaro Hinojosa; two brothers, Encarnacion Martinez and Manuel Martinez Sr.; four sisters, Maria Urdialez, Leonor Olivo, Josefina Martinez and Felicita Rackley; a daughter-in-law, Santos Hinojosa; and a great-great-granddaughter.
Survivors include four sons, Genaro Hinojosa Jr. and Luis (Dalia) Hinojosa, both of Mathis, Joe (Lucy) Hinojosa of San Patricio and Manuel Martinez Jr. of New Braunfels; seven grandchildren, JoDaniel Hinojosa, Joseph Hinojosa, Joliza Rodriguez, Veronica Hinojosa, Lisa Marie Hinojosa, Sandra Hinojosa and Genaro Hinojosa III; 18 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; three brothers, Macario Martinez of George West, Bonifacio Martinez of Beeville and Amado Martinez of Lagarto; and a sister, Tomasita Morin of Lagarto.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 30, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Mathis. A rosary will be recited there that evening at 7 o’clock.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Father Peter Thenan officiating. Burial will follow at Descanso Eterno #2 in Mathis.
Pallbearers will be Genaro Hinojosa III, JoDaniel Hinojosa, Joseph Hinojosa, Ryan Rodriguez, Zavion Rodriguez and Victor Arguelles.
Galloway & Sons Funeral Home