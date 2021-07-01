BEEVILLE – Seferino Zavala “Tico” Armijo, Jr., 76, passed away on June 27, 2021. He was born on Dec. 17, 1944, in Beeville, Texas, to the late Seferino and Francisca (Zavala) Armijo. He married Rosita Naba on June 12, 1980, in Sinton, Texas. He was a retired carpenter.
He was preceded in death by one sister, Lela Nolf; one son, Liocadio Ortiz and a granddaughter, Marrisa Ortiz.
Survivors include his wife, Rosita Naba Armijo; his children, Edward Nava, Michael (Sally) Ortiz, Liocadio Ortiz, Guadalupe (Lisveth) Ortiz, Richard Ortiz, Johnny Ortiz, Genevieve (Timothy) Fincher, Frank (Leah) Armijo, Rebecca (Lorenzo) Perez, Veronica (Amenhotep) De La Torre, Joaquin Armijo, Martha (Michael Robinson) Armijo and Javier (Courtney) Armijo. He is also survived by one sister, Dora (Jimmy) Martinez of Beeville, 32 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-granddaughter.
Visitation was held from 3-8 pm on Wednesday, June 30, at Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel. A rosary was recited at 7 pm. A funeral Mass was celebrated at 10 am on Thursday, July 1, at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church with Father Luke as celebrant. Interment followed at Our Lady of Victory Cemetery #2.
Serving as pallbearers were Epi (Buddy) Campos, Michael Ortiz, Raymond Pereida, Tony Moreno, Lorenzo Perez, Roger Nava, Jimmy Nava and Gregory Honesto.
Honorary pallbearers were Joaquin Armijo, Javier Armijo, Amenhotep (Sonny) De La Torre and Rey Garcia.
Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel