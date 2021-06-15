Selia A. Rodriguez, 71, of Beeville, Texas, entered eternal rest on June 12, 2021.
Ms. Rodriguez was born in Beeville, on September 21, 1949, to Francisco B. Rodriguez and Paula Arrisola.
She is preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Jesus “Chuy” Rodriguez, Alfredo “Freddy” Rodriguez, Consuelo Rodriguez, Reynaldo “Rey” Rodriguez, Joe A. Rodriguez, Nieves Rodriguez and Delia A. Rodriguez.
Selia is survived by her sister, Delia R. Mercado (Lauro) of Charlotte, North Carolina, and numerous loving nieces and nephews.
Selia was living with Delia, and her family, in Charlotte, North Carolina, during the final months of her life.
Visitation will be held at 4:00pm until 6:00pm on Friday, June 18, 2021, at Treviño Funeral Home. A chapel service will be at 10:00am on Saturday, June 19, 2021, with Pastor Salvador Rincon officiating. Burial will follow at Mineral Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at 1:00pm at St. James Catholic Church Reception Hall, 605 S. Alta Vista Blvd., Beeville, TX 78102.
Pallbearers will be her nephews: Alfredo Rodriguez, Jr., Jerry Rodriguez, Joe Frank Rodriguez, Joe Henry Rodriguez, Lauro R. Mercado, Jr. and Nieves Rodriguez, Jr.
Honorary pallbearers will be Lauro R. Mercado, Sr., Joel B. Mercado, Garen J. Rodriguez, Robbie Rios, Andres J. Cruz-Zapata and Eduardo Cruz-Zapata.
