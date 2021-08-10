Shari Nail Morgan passed away on Sunday August 1, 2021, in Corpus Christi, Texas, at the age of 66. She was born in Liberty, Texas, on March 31, 1955. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Shari was a loving daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend. She enjoyed gardening, going out to eat and spending time with family and friends.
Shari is preceded in death by her father Billy F. Nail, mother Patsy McKay Markert, a brother Charles G. Nail and a grandson Larry Douglas Inmon III. She is survived by her daughters Mende Morgan and Kristeena (Lorenzo) Miller, a brother Bryan Nail, sisters Brenda (David) Polk, Bonnie McLain and Cindy Nail and a half brother Jeff Markert. She has 5 granddaughters and numerous nieces and nephews.