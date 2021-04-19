Sharon Elizabeth Luce passed away on April 11, 2021, in San Antonio, Texas, after a valiant fight against cancer. She was 64 years of age.
Sharon was born in Houston, Texas, on August 11, 1956, to parents Grace and Lester Luce. She is survived by her two brothers, Richard (Linda) Luce of Houston, Michael Luce of Beeville, and two nieces Nicole and Michelle Luce. She is preceded in death by her mother and father Grace and Lester Luce; and her sister-in-law, Mary Claire Luce.
Growing up, Sharon lived in Houston until the family relocated due to her father’s work to cities in and out of Texas. Her family lived in San Antonio, Paris, Tyler and Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. In 1967, the family moved back to San Antonio where she set down roots and lived the remainder of her life.
Sharon graduated high school from Robert E. Lee in San Antonio. She attended college in San Marcos, graduating from South West Texas State with a bachelor’s degree in education in 1978. After graduation she was hired as a teacher in the Edgewood Independent School District at HB Gonzalez, Gardendale and Emma Frey Elementary school, thus beginning a long, distinguished career educating children. She decided to further her education by obtaining a master’s degree in school administration from UTSA in 1996. She worked as a vice-principal at Roosevelt, Winston & Truman Middle School from 1995 to 2005. Sharon then moved to Truman & Gus Garcia Middle School where she became principal in 2005 and remained there until her retirement from education in 2011.
After Sharon’s mother, Grace, passed away, she took up the reigns of “Matriarch” for the family spending many of her later years taking care of her father until his passing in 2014.
Sharon had many loves in her life including her family, friends, the beach and her little dogs whom she cherished as they were such an important part of her life.
The family wishes to send thanks to Sharon’s close San Antonio friends, who took their own personal time to provide comfort and love during her time of illness. Special thanks go to San Antonio EMS and fire department personnel for their quick responses in Sharon’s time of need. Additionally, the family is eternally grateful for the nurses and doctors at Methodist Hospital and Sorento Nursing & Rehabilitation center for providing Sharon excellent care until the time of her passing.
Family and friends are invited to gather and celebrate Sharon’s life May 1, 2021, when a memorial wake will be held in her honor (time and place to be announced).